Danny Green: Raptors 'Don't Care' If People Think Win vs. Warriors Has Asterisk

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Some people will never give the Toronto Raptors the credit they deserve for winning this year's NBA title, but it doesn't seem to affect the players.

When asked about the possibility of an asterisk on the 2019 title, Raptors guard Danny Green "scoffed" at the question, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

"We don't care," the guard said (via Dane Delgado of NBC Sports). "Doesn't matter to us."

The Golden State Warriors were undeniably shorthanded in the NBA Finals because of injuries. Kevin Durant missed the first four games as he recovered from a calf strain and played only 12 minutes in Game 5 before he suffered a ruptured Achilles. Thompson missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury and then tore his ACL in the clinching Game 6.

However, the Warriors still had a lot of talent on the floor between Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and more.

Additionally, injuries happen every year. Teams can't predict who will go down, but they have to find a way to survive regardless and advance regardless.

The Warriors have also benefitted from injuries throughout their recent run, including last year when Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury during Game 5 the Western Conference Finals. Their first title with Curry and Co. came in 2015 against a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that was without Kevin Love and lost Kyrie Irving after Game 1 of the Finals.

If the Raptors deserves an asterisk for the 2019 championship, plenty of other teams from years past do as well.

Based on Green's comments, the Raptors seem happy to celebrate their title along with their fans regardless of who suited up for the Warriors.