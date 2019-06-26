NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the Move

0 of 3

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The final days and hours before NBA free agency are likely to become a frenzy. From Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler, several superstars will attract max contracts.

And the expected result is a constant stream of news.

Some updates will consist of real info, while other rumors will contain intended misinformation from teams and agents. Parsing the reports can be exhausting, but B/R's crew of NBA experts has you covered. We'll explain which rumors make sense and which don't.

All you need to handle is following this space for updates and analysis of the league's breaking news.