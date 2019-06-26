NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the MoveJune 26, 2019
NBA Free-Agency Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Players on the Move
The final days and hours before NBA free agency are likely to become a frenzy. From Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler, several superstars will attract max contracts.
And the expected result is a constant stream of news.
Some updates will consist of real info, while other rumors will contain intended misinformation from teams and agents. Parsing the reports can be exhausting, but B/R's crew of NBA experts has you covered. We'll explain which rumors make sense and which don't.
All you need to handle is following this space for updates and analysis of the league's breaking news.
Can Rockets Really Swing Sign-and-Trade for Jimmy Butler?
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has said he's looking to add a third star alongside James Harden and Chris Paul. That player might be Jimmy Butler.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets will try to acquire Butler via a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers: "Butler would be eligible to sign a four-year, $140 million contract on the way to the Rockets, but Houston likely would need to include two of these players—center Clint Capela, guard Eric Gordon and power forward PJ Tucker—to make the financial deal work."
The Sixers can offer five years and $190 million to Butler, who averaged 18.2 points after an early-season trade from Minnesota. So, it's possible he'll prefer to re-sign anyway.
Philly, though, probably doesn't want Capela.
Since both Tobias Harris and JJ Redick are unrestricted free agents, the Sixers need all the money possible. Taking back Capela would reduce financial flexibility, and he's an unnecessary piece because they already have a cornerstone center in Joel Embiid.
If this transaction is to happen, the most likely result is a third team receives Capela. Finding that suitor will be the challenge.
Can LA Teams Make a Better Pitch to Kawhi Leonard Than the Raptors?
Given the Achilles injury to Kevin Durant, no 2019 free agent is more impactful than Kawhi Leonard. After propelling the Toronto Raptors to their first championship, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is deciding whether to re-sign or head elsewhere.
And by elsewhere, we basically mean Los Angeles.
Frank Isola of The Athletic noted a meeting between Kawhi and the Clippers is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. Marc Stein of the New York Times said the Lakers "have believed for weeks" they'll factor into Leonard's final decision.
Toronto's appeal is obvious, while the Clippers have a roster seemingly ready to contend with a final superstar piece. Soon, the Lakers will officially have Anthony Davis alongside LeBron James.
All three destinations are logical, but any projection about Kawhi's landing spot is a pure guess. He doesn't, and won't, say much.
Boston, Dallas Aiming to Steal Kemba Walker, but Celtics' Fit Shaky
While the Charlotte Hornets work to keep All-Star guard Kemba Walker, the identities of his free-agent suitors are becoming clear.
Stein reports the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are "at the front of the line" to chase Walker.
The three-time All-Star is eligible for a supermax extension, though he's previously said he would accept less to help Charlotte build a title contender. The Hornets might not actually offer that max deal, but he'll be an expensive signing regardless.
Because the Celtics are bracing to lose Kyrie Irving, pursuing Walker is sensible. The question B/R's Sean Highkin explored is whether it's a good decision: "He has a sterling reputation as a teammate and locker-room presence, has gotten better every year of his career and is a relentless competitor. He'll also turn 33 before the end of his next long-term contract, which isn't in line with the age curve of the rest of the Celtics' mainstays."
Dallas owns plenty of cap space and is likely looking at a future with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (restricted free agent). Adding Walker would provide the Mavs a legitimate Big Three.
But they'll need to convince Walker to leave Charlotte first.