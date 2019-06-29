Woj: Kyrie Irving to Meet with Nets; Expected to 'Move Quickly' to Max Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The Celtics won 116-95. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Free agent Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will meet in New York on Sunday, with both sides "motivated to move quickly" to reach an agreement on a four-year, $141 million max deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski noted Brooklyn will renounce its rights to restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell if it signs Irving.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

