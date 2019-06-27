The 10 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings of the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With apologies and all due respect to the injured Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard is the NBA's free-agent prize of the summer. If he leaves the Toronto Raptors for one of the Los Angeles teams or goes elsewhere, he'll most certainly be one of the most significant free-agent acquisitions in recent history.

But what company would he join?

I combed through the last 10 years of top free agents and pulled out the 10 most significant signings. Instead of including players retained by their old teams, I focused on players who shook up the NBA's championship landscape by joining a new franchise.

Ergo, I considered the success of the franchise and how much the new team member was responsible for it.

Some of these signings weren't major news on the day of the deal, but the impact they had on the franchise exceeded expectations. Others were huge stories and then justified the fanfare with which they were received.

Instances such as Gordon Hayward joining the Boston Celtics—big gets who fell short of expectations, even if for legitimate reasons—were omitted but not forgotten.

Here are the leading free-agency signings of the last decade, ranked in order of significance.