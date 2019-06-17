D'Angelo Russell Rumors: Jazz 'Like' Nets PG, Only Interested as UFA

D'Angelo Russell's future is in flux. If the Brooklyn Nets sign Kyrie Irving this summer, they likely won't match any offer sheets he signs with other teams, as Russell and Irving don't seem like a natural fit as a backcourt pair.

One team that would have interest in the point guard is the Utah Jazz, though "only if the Nets renounce his cap hold, making him an unrestricted free agent," according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Jones added:

"The Jazz are very unlikely to make a substantial offer sheet to Russell or any RFA, because to clear the needed space, they would be forced to renounce the rights to Derrick Favors, and they aren't going to do that for less than a sure thing. So, if the Nets sign a significant free agent or two and Russell shakes loose on the market, the Jazz may explore. But if Russell stays an RFA, it's unlikely the Jazz pursue."

                   

