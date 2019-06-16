Lakers Rumors: Latest on Kyrie Irving Joining LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A day after the Los Angeles Lakers finally landed Anthony Davis, a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion is reportedly likelier than ever.

Sam Amick and David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Irving remains in play for the Lakers as they look to find a third star to pair with James and Davis.

The Aldridge report noted that Irving has wanted to play with Davis for "months," which could give the Lakers a chance to land the All-Star point guard. Irving has been most regularly linked to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as he approaches unrestricted free agency. It seems like a virtual certainty that he will leave the Boston Celtics after two seasons.

That Irving and James would become teammates again seems laughable in some respects after their falling out in Cleveland. Irving's trade request came in part because he was tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron, wanting to set out on his own terms.

The solo voyage proved tougher than expected. Irving butted heads with his young teammates in Boston, with frustration boiling over to the point Kyrie called LeBron in January to apologize.

"I had to call 'Bron, and tell him I apologize for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips," Irving told reporters. "I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that."

"...He's been in this situation, been there with me, where I've been the young guy, been the 22-year-old kid, wanting everything, wanting everything right now," Irving continued.

"The responsibility of being the best player in the world and leading a team is something that's not meant for many people. And 'Bron was one of those guys that came to Cleveland and tried to really show us what it's like to win a championship. And it was hard for him. Sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world. Fewer are meant for it or chosen for it. And I felt like the best person to call was him."

LeBron has also hinted at a reunion on social media on multiple occasions.

A reunion still ultimately seems unlikely. Irving plans to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While Roc Nation has players all around the league, the perception has been Irving signing with the company makes it likelier he'll land in Brooklyn.

Jay-Z was a part-owner of the Nets before starting the sports representation arm of Roc Nation, and president chief of branding and strategy Michael Yormark is the twin brother of Nets president Brett Yorkmark.

The Lakers could have better luck at targeting Kemba Walker, who could be intrigued with the idea of leaving Charlotte for a championship contender.