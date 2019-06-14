2019-20 NBA Title Odds: LeBron James, Lakers Favored After Raptors' Finals Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers, who finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record in 2018-19, are 4-1 favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA title, per Caesars Palace:

Of course, the odds tell a far different story about the Lakers' prospects than their 2018-19 record does. Los Angeles is heavily favored to land New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, a six-time All-Star who averaged 25.9 points and 12.0 boards per game last season:

Pairing Davis with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James would make the Lakers formidable regardless of their surrounding talent.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.