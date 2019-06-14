1 NBA Draft Prospect Every Team Must Avoid

25 of 25

Dallas Mavericks (37): Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John's

Given the Mavs' reported interest in Kemba Walker, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's not hard to picture Ponds appearing on their radar. Like Walker, Ponds is a 6'1'", Big Apple-bred scoring point guard. But he's too ball-dominant to fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. It took years for Walker to sharpen his efficiency, and if Dallas wants his instant impact, it probably isn't willing to wait through Ponds' growing pains.

Sacramento Kings (40, 47, 60): Sagaba Konate, PF/C, West Virginia

The Kings need an intimidating interior presence after finishing 24th in blocks and 27th in opponents' shooting within five feet. That might lead them to Konate, who averaged 5.1 rejections per 40 minutes over three seasons with West Virginia. But he's not even 6'8" in shoes, and his 7'0" wingspan is by no means elite for a big man. If he's not long enough to man the NBA middle, his offensive limitations could make him tough to play.

Los Angeles Clippers (48, 56): Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova

Upon first glance, Paschall potentially fits the Clippers as a seasoned prospect who's proved willing to accept a lesser role. That said, he has no great skills but does have some worrisome weaknesses. He's not a great defender at the rim, and his bulky body (6'8", 255 lbs) may not move quickly enough to handle NBA athletes on the perimeter. His three-point shot might top out at mediocre.

Toronto Raptors (59): Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan

Brazdeikis should be intriguing. He's an ambidextrous finisher, a steady shooter from range and a strong enough player to hold his own around the rim. But he's not a great athlete, which depresses his defensive versatility and potentially limits his usability at this level. If the Raptors want to be as competitive as possible next season, he might have more question marks than they can handle.

Denver Nuggets (No Picks): N/A

The Nuggets have a ton of young talent and 11 players holding guaranteed contracts for next season. While they could always trade into the draft, it's hard to see why they'd have any motivation to do so.

Houston Rockets (No Picks): N/A

The Rockets are all the way into win-now mode. If they make a move between now and the draft, they're more likely to sacrifice future picks than add current ones.

