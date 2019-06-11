Report: RJ Barrett a 'Candidate' for Grizzlies No. 2 Pick Despite Ja Morant Buzz

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Any Memphis Grizzlies fans who had Ja Morant jerseys printed after the NBA draft lottery may need to make some adjustments to their apparel.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, sources around the league say Grizzlies decision-makers haven't "come to a firm decision" with the No. 2 pick and that RJ Barrett remains a "candidate" for them.

As soon as the Grizzlies were awarded the second pick in the draft lottery, conventional wisdom pointed to them taking Morant on June 20.

ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony reported last month that Memphis' front office and ownership seemed to "have locked in" on the Murray State point guard and were telling other teams of their plan during the draft combine in Chicago.

The Grizzlies' reported interest in Barrett comes after ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski noted at the beginning of the month that Morant had to undergo minor arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for three to four weeks.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Barrett has already worked out for the New York Knicks, who own the No. 3 pick.

Barrett didn't shy away from explaining he hopes to play for New York after finishing his workout with the team:

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman still has Morant going to Memphis in his most recent mock draft, followed by Barrett at third overall to the Knicks.

Morant would seem like the most logical fit for the Grizzlies, especially if they end up dealing Mike Conley, 31, this summer. He can be an offensive facilitator in the backcourt with Jaren Jackson Jr. able to handle multiple roles heading into his second season.