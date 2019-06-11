2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks Eyeing Trade Up from No. 8 for Jarrett Culver

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks aim to utilize their 2019 NBA draft capital to move up and select Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

Atlanta owns the Nos. 8, 10 and 17 overall picks following a reported trade with the Brooklyn Nets, which cannot become official until July 6.

