2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks Eyeing Trade Up from No. 8 for Jarrett Culver

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: NBA Draft Prospect, Jarrett Culver poses for a portrait at the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks aim to utilize their 2019 NBA draft capital to move up and select Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

Atlanta owns the Nos. 8, 10 and 17 overall picks following a reported trade with the Brooklyn Nets, which cannot become official until July 6.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: KD Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Game 5

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Game 5

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Dubs try to survive vs. Raptors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Dubs try to survive vs. Raptors

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies to Hire Bucks Asst. as HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies to Hire Bucks Asst. as HC

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NY Wary to Give Up Much for AD

    Some within Knicks are 'hesitant' to trade significant assets for Davis (SNY)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NY Wary to Give Up Much for AD

    Some within Knicks are 'hesitant' to trade significant assets for Davis (SNY)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report