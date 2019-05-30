Lakers Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis Trade, Kyrie Irving Free Agency Buzz

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing one of their most important offseasons in recent franchise history.

A year ago, the Lakers were able to sign LeBron James in free agency, but he was unable to persuade any other superstars to join the team and they ended up missing the postseason.

Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are just two of the top players who could head west to join James in purple and gold for the 2019-20 NBA season, but the Lakers are currently playing the waiting game on both players.

Davis, who has been linked with a trade to the Lakers since the trade deadline, recently met with the New Orleans Pelicans about his future, while Irving has not officially opted out of his deal in Boston, although all signs appear to be pointing in that direction.

Pelicans Haven't Engaged in Davis Trade Talks

On Wednesday, Davis sat down for a meeting with Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis, his agent Rich Paul and Griffin had a respectful and productive conversation.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis and Griffin are expected to continue a dialogue in the near future.

As for the trade front, Wojnarowski reported Griffin has not engaged in trade talks with potential suitors like the Lakers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

It makes sense for the Pelicans to do everything they can to keep Davis, especially with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft now in their possession.

However, if Davis is still unhappy with his situation in New Orleans, Griffin might have to start trade negotiations in order to do what is best for all parties.

The Lakers added a valuable asset in the draft lottery by earning the No. 4 overall pick, which would likely be used in a trade package for Davis.

The fourth pick is intriguing because it would allow New Orleans to add another high-caliber talent in the draft alongside Zion Williamson to kick start the new era of the franchise if Davis is traded.

Adding Davis to the roster would help the Lakers' playoff push, but it would come at a significant cost since the Pelicans should demand a large return for their franchise player.

There could also be the concern from the Pelicans about trading Davis to a Western Conference team.

New York and Boston also have assets in the form of draft picks and young players that could entice the Pelicans to make a deal with them.

But before the Pelicans engage in any trade discussions, they have made it clear they will try everything to keep Davis, which means we might not learn a solution to the situation for quite some time.

Irving Reportedly Down to Nets and Lakers

A concrete decision regarding Irving's future could be coming much sooner than one on a potential Davis trade.

Irving is likely to opt out of his contract with the Celtics, and he has to declare whether he will opt in or out by June 13, according to NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell.

Irving is reportedly down to the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers as his two choices, per NBA analyst Ric Bucher, who reported that during a segment on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"The latest that I've heard is that it's between Brooklyn and the Lakers," Bucher said.

Bucher also noted that Kobe Bryant has been recruiting Irving in recent days.

"I was told in the last 24 hours Kobe has been busy recruiting Kyrie, in particular, to try to get him to the Lakers," Bucher said.

Bucher went on to say the Nets are the favorite to land Irving, but the Lakers' involvement in the Irving sweepstakes is intriguing.

Although Irving and James did not end their time in Cleveland on great terms, the two are familiar with each other's games and achieved success together with the Cavaliers.

If Irving joins the Lakers, James would not have to worry about developing chemistry with a new teammate and going through some growing pains at the start of the regular season.

Of course, James should be able to adapt to the playing style of whichever players come into the squad this offseason, but it makes the transition process easier if Irving makes the move out west.

But Irving could opt to stay in the Eastern Conference, and Brooklyn is a team with plenty of potential that could take the next step up with a superstar on its roster.

If the Lakers find a way to bring in Irving, it will likely be because of a strong recruitment process that convinces him to move away from where he grew up in New Jersey to play alongside James for the second time in his career.