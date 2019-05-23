Robinson Cano Placed on Mets' 10-Day IL After Quad Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will reportedly head to the injured list with a quad injury he suffered while running out a grounder during Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are placing him on the IL with a quad strain. They also put Jeff McNeil, a potential replacement for Cano, on the IL with a hamstring strain as injuries continue to pile up:

Cano also missed time earlier this year after he was hit in the hand with a pitch. However, he has been durable for much of his career and appeared in 150 or more games for 11 straight seasons from 2007 through 2017.

He played just 80 games in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Mariners because he was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Cano, 36, is an eight-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger who won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009. He was also impressive as recently as last year on the Mariners and slashed .303/.374/.471 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in his suspension-shortened season.

He hasn't been nearly that consistent since signing with the Mets and has a .241/.287/.371 slash line in 2019.

Look for New York to turn to Adeiny Hechavarria to fill in at second base.