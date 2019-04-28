Robinson Cano Exits Mets' Game vs. Brewers After Suffering Hand Injury on HBP

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano left in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit in the left hand by a Gio Gonzalez pitch.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported X-rays on Cano's hand were negative.

The 36-year-old previously left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 21 after Andrew Miller hit him with a pitch in the top of the seventh. X-rays were negative on Cano's hand, however, according to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

On April 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Jeff McNeil started at second base for Cano while Cano made an appearance in the 5-1 Mets win as a pinch hitter. April 23 saw the eight-time All-Star back at second base.

Cano has appeared in 25 games for the Mets overall in 2019, hitting .270 at the plate for three home runs and 11 RBIs.

New York acquired Cano as part of the megatrade in December that sent him and closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets while outfielder Jay Bruce, pitcher Anthony Swarzak and three prospects were sent to the Seattle Mariners.

Cano's career began in New York with the Yankees in 2005, and he remained a Yankee until he joined the Mariners in 2014. He has played in at least 150 games in every season of his career except last season, in which he had to serve an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.