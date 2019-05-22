Mets' Robinson Cano Exits vs. Nationals After Suffering Quad Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals after experiencing tightness in his left quad.

SNY reported the news after Cano started limping while running to first base on a ground ball.

Cano missed a few games earlier this year after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but he has been able to avoid major injuries just as he has throughout his career.

The 36-year-old appeared in at least 150 games for 11 straight seasons from 2007 to '17, a streak that ended when he was suspended 80 games in 2018 for performance-enhancing drugs.

His past durability should provide encouragement that there will be a quick bounce-back from his latest issue, although nothing is certain with injuries.

When he is on the field, Cano remains one of the most reliable hitters in the majors as a consistent source of hits and power. He entered this year with a .304 batting average and double-digit home runs in all 14 seasons of his career, earning eight All-Star selections in this span.

He has been a bit more inconsistent in his first year with the Mets, but he has three home runs and 13 doubles to go with his .244 batting average.

If he is forced to miss more time, the versatile Jeff McNeil or Adeiny Hechavarria—who entered Wednesday's game—will likely slide in at second base for the Mets until Cano is back to full strength.