Cavaliers Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies HC J.B. Bickerstaff Hired as Associate Head Coach

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hired J.B. Bickerstaff to serve as their associate head coach on the staff of new head coach John Beilein.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Sunday, noting the former Memphis Grizzlies head coach was a "target of several teams" before the Cavs made him one of NBA's top-paid assistants.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.