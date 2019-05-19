Cavaliers Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies HC J.B. Bickerstaff Hired as Associate Head Coach

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 10: Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Orlando Magic on March 10, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hired J.B. Bickerstaff to serve as their associate head coach on the staff of new head coach John Beilein.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Sunday, noting the former Memphis Grizzlies head coach was a "target of several teams" before the Cavs made him one of NBA's top-paid assistants.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

