Cavaliers Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies HC J.B. Bickerstaff Hired as Associate Head Coach

Cavaliers Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies HC J.B. Bickerstaff Hired as Associate Head CoachMay 19, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hired J.B. Bickerstaff to serve as their associate head coach on the staff of new head coach John Beilein.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Sunday, noting the former Memphis Grizzlies head coach was a "target of several teams" before the Cavs made him one of NBA's top-paid assistants.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bickerstaff had talked with Sixers, Celtics, Lakers and Kings about lead assistant roles, but Beilein and GM Koby Altman helped convince him to play a central role in helping ex-Michigan coach transition to NBA. Bickerstaff was HC with Grizzlies and Rockets. https://t.co/7EOWBfCmhf
