Madison Bumgarner Rumors: Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees Among Teams on No-Trade List

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner reportedly selected the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees for the eight-team no-trade list allowed by his contract, per Spotrac.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the full list Saturday. It also features the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Bumgarner's choices don't mean he wouldn't accept a move to one of those clubs. Instead, they give him leverage to potentially pick his own destination among those possible contenders, per Rosenthal.

The 29-year-old three-time World Series champion is in the final year of his contract.

That and the Giants' struggles to keep pace in the National League West (they are 16-22)—FiveThirtyEight projects them to finish in a three-way tie for the fourth-worst record in MLB at 69-93—make him a trade candidate.

In February, Bumgarner said he'd like to remain in San Francisco but acknowledged that might not be realistic given the situation.

"Obviously, this is where I came up. I've been through a lot here," he told reporters. "A lot of good times and a few bad times, also. Obviously I would love to stay here. If that happens or not, I don't know. Some parts are in my control, some parts aren't."

Bumgarner's decision to list high-payroll teams and playoff hopefuls with holes in their starting rotations was wise. There's no reason to choose the league's worst teams because they're unlikely to move prospects for a one-year rental.

In addition, Rosenthal noted potential free agents moved during the season are ineligible for a qualifying offer at year's end.

Many veteran free agents' open-market values have been reduced in recent years because qualifying offers attach draft-pick compensation to their signings. That may be why Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel remain unsigned this season.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, has posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 49.2 innings over eight starts in 2019.

He owns a 3.06 ERA across 10-plus MLB seasons, all with the Giants.