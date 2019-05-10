Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Recent Sense' Star Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors in FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There is reportedly some thought within the Golden State Warriors organization that Kevin Durant leaving in free agency is not a foregone conclusion.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, there is a "recent sense" among those close to the Warriors that KD might "think twice" about leaving and instead re-sign due to the "recent stretch of domination and fan appreciation."

Durant, who has primarily been linked to the New York Knicks, is currently on the shelf with a right calf strain and is set to miss the remainder of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

If the Warriors lose the next two games to the Rockets without Durant and get eliminated, it is possible that KD has played his final game as a member of the Warriors.

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher appeared on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd last month and expressed his belief that Durant to the Knicks is essentially a done deal:

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II isn't so sure. He told Marc Berman of the New York Post this week Durant to New York is far from a lock and noted, "I do feel like the picture the Warriors will paint is a pretty good one."

The Knicks and Warriors aren't viewed as the only potential landing spot for KD. SNY's Anthony Puccio reported last month that the Brooklyn Nets are expected to garner some interest from top free agents like Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take in April the Los Angeles Clippers have a "better than 50 percent chance" to sign both Durant and Leonard in free agency after pushing the Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Regardless of what Durant decides to do, there is no denying the impact he has made on the Warriors franchise.

While Golden State was already a great team before he arrived with consecutive NBA Finals appearances and a championship, he has helped take them to the next level with two straight championships that culminated in him being named NBA Finals MVP twice.

Without Durant for the rest of the Rockets series, the Warriors will have their work cut out for them with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green needing to step up against James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela.

If Golden State falls short and does not manage to reach the Finals for a fifth consecutive season, it could represent a sign of things to come should the Warriors fail to re-sign Durant to a new deal.

Durant knows what he is getting by re-signing with the Warriors, though, since they are perennial contenders, whereas signing with a team like the Knicks would come with plenty of risk, as they have not reached the playoffs since 2012-13.