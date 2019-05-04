Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics PG Prefers Nets to Knicks as Free-Agent Destination

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If Kyrie Irving leaves the Boston Celtics this summer, it could be for the New York team no one has been talking about.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, one NBA source said Irving prefers the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks.



