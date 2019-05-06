Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Rookie Breakout

1 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

Rookie wide receivers Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler should have plenty of opportunities to make early impressions with the Arizona Cardinals, especially if new head coach Kliff Kingsbury uses five-receiver sets as often as he has suggested.

So those guys deserve a shoutout, but the only answer here is quarterback Kyler Murray, who is almost certain to start from the get-go after the team traded his predecessor, 2018 No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen, during the draft.

In fact, Cards general manager Steve Keim has already stated (on the Rich Eisen Show, per a Reuters report in the New York Times) that the Heisman Trophy winner will be the guy in Week 1:

We didn't draft him No. 1 overall to ride the pine. I know it's a lot to put on his back, but that's why we drafted him. He's a fierce competitor, and that's what he did at Oklahoma this year. He put the team on his back. They didn't have a great defense, and he knew he had to score almost every series to give them a chance to win.

Murray has just one year of starting experience under his belt coming out of Oklahoma, but that same program had Baker Mayfield ready as the top pick in 2018 (albeit after three years in a starting role).

Look for the exciting, incredibly athletic 21-year-old to experience a roller-coaster ride but ultimately excel as a rookie in Arizona.