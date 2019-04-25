L.J. Collier NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—One-year starter who had a breakout season with 42 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

—Wowed with his motor and pass-rushing moves at the Senior Bowl, consistently beating athletic offensive tackles with quickness or countering inside with power to reach the quarterback.

—Tough, high-motor player who attacks the offensive line; will not let tackles stop him off one move and has a good set of counter moves, including a bull rush and spin move.

—Has hands like a boxer and will swat and rip his way to freedom from blockers who latch onto his frame.

—Could be seen as scheme-versatile given his experience at 4-3 defensive end and body type as a potential interior rusher.

WEAKNESSES

—Has a unique body at 6'2", 283 pounds but with 34-inch arm length; doesn't really fit the mold of a defensive end or defensive tackle.

—Average long speed and lateral agility in pursuit; isn't the type to string out a play and chase down a quarterback or running back for a sack/TFL.

—Outside rush is limited by lack of hip bend and closing speed. At his best working inside.

—It could be based on coaching, but Collier is not fast off the snap. He waits to see what his lineman will do and then reacts to the block.

OVERALL

Collier offers an intriguing option for teams looking to run a base 4-3 defense given his experience and production at strong-side end, but his pro production is more likely to come from an inside rushing position. That might limit him to teams running a four-man front or heavily dependent on subpackages, but Collier's limited outside rush ability makes him very positionally specific. He has the tools and work ethic to be an early contributor.

GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Breeland Speaks