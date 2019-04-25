Montez Sweat NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Dominant athlete at defensive end in the Mississippi State scheme who can play both end and outside linebacker at the next level.

—Excellent run defender who has length, power, speed and awareness to find and get to the ball; sets the edge with good power and had numerous stops.

—Highly productive against SEC offensive linemen and has played well in his biggest spots.

—Blew the doors off the NFL combine with a 4.41 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, 7.0-second three-cone and 4.29-second short shuttle. The testing is backed up by tape and his Senior Bowl workouts; Sweat is an elite athlete.

—Has a body that will allow him to get bigger and stronger; with just two seasons at Mississippi State, he can still be developed on the field and in the locker room.

—Uses 35¾-inch arms to his advantage; will long-arm a tackle and then explode underneath with fantastic counter speed.

WEAKNESSES

—Dismissed from Michigan State for disciplinary reasons after second season.

—Needs to add play power to better beat strong offensive tackles with length and strength.

—Hand play is average and could stand to be more active and stronger at the point of attack.

—Gets too high in his pass rush and must learn to play with more knee bend.

OVERALL

Montez Sweat has rare traits and potential, but unlike most developmental players, he has production to warrant a top-10 selection in the 2019 draft. Teams that run either a 4-3 or 3-4 defense will see value in Sweat's game since he can play standing up at outside linebacker or drop and put his hand in the dirt. He's a natural pass-rusher, and if teams clear his background from the Michigan State dismissal, he could become an early Pro Bowl-type player.

GRADE: 7.15 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Danielle Hunter