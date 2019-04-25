Jerry Tillery NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Productive leader of the Notre Dame defensive line with scheme-versatile traits and size at 6'6", 295 pounds with 34¼-inch arms and 10⅝-inch hands.

—Offers an athletic frame with good traits to play in multiple positions and alignments; has the quickness to play as an interior rusher, but his length and height are ideal for a 5-technique role.

—Has the upper-body power to rip through blockers on his way to the quarterback; will drop his weight and bull-rush with good quickness and pad height but is at his best going to the outside shoulder of a blocker where his speed works in space.

—Awesome productivity as a pass-rusher, notching eight sacks in 2018 while receiving consistent attention from extra blockers chipping him and looking to frustrate his moves.

—Still has room to grow, physically and in terms of technique; has a body that could easily add 15 pounds and still has room in his game to add more pass-rushing moves and more of a fight when the offense runs the ball. Will get a developmental label from some teams, but he offers immediate play potential.

WEAKNESSES

—Disappeared against the run; Tillery was easily washed down by blockers who used his upfield movement against him.

—Suspended for violating team rules as a freshman (Fiesta Bowl).

—Doesn't always play to size and power, leaving us frustrated with his lackadaisical style, especially when asked to shed blockers and attack in the run game.

—Doesn't always look agile and athletic when asked to move down the line in pursuit. Can get heavy and tall too quickly, which allows him to be easily blocked.

—Needs to get much better at using his upper-body strength to shed blockers in the run and pass game.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Tillery was one of the best defensive tackles in the nation early in the college football season but seemed to fade as the season wore on. He's a physically ideal lineman with the traits to play in various schemes and offers instant-impact ability, especially as a 3-4 defensive end (5-technique). If teams can capture his attention and round out his game, Tillery could be a stud pass-rusher from anywhere on the defensive line.

GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Wormley