Connor McGovern NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who had experience at guard and center for the Nittany Lions.

—Tall (6'5"), long (34 ⅛" arms) and uses both well enough to keep defenders from getting inside his reach and dominating his frame in the run game. Doesn't surrender his chest in pass pro.

—Road grader in the run game who locks on and has the lower-body power to drive block.

—Smart, well-coached blocker who already understands angles and timing when working to chip or double team.

—Can sink his weight and stonewall bull-rushers.

—Ideal size and power for an interior offensive lineman.

WEAKNESSES

—Pass protection can be very inconsistent with late awareness and a tall, stiff pass set that lets rushers around his reach.

—Poor punch accuracy in pass protection.

—Really wide pass sets allow defenders to keep him off-balance.

—Lunger who doesn't trust or rely on his length to keep defenders off him in pass protection.

OVERALL

McGovern could be a rookie starter, but he needs to clean up some technique like his body control, balance and punch accuracy. If he does that, he has the look of a high-level starter at either center or guard. He feels like a natural fit for the AFC or NFC North with his ability to move the pile in the run game.

GRADE: 6.75 (ROUND 2—FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Braden Smith