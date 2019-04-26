Cody Ford NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Massive right tackle prospect (6'4", 329 lbs) with a huge arm reach (34") and the ability to play both tackle and guard at the next level.

—Upside prospect with raw tools in terms of size, strength and mobility that teams believe can be turned into an All-Pro-caliber skill set.

—Moves exceptionally well for his size when asked to pull or get upfield to linebackers; has a smooth moving style and is a natural athlete.

—Anchors the point of attack well and can sit down on bull rushes to stop their advances.

—Excellent drive strength to push the pile and get defenders out of the rushing lane. The best run-blocking guard prospect in the 2019 class.

—Gets out in front of screen packages well and is often seen leading the charge in the run game as a downfield blocker.

WEAKNESSES

—Broken leg three games into the 2016 season.

—Only a true starter for one season after spot-starting previously.

—Lost 15 pounds before the 2018 season, so teams must decide whether he's able to maintain a good playing weight.

—Feet get inconsistent and wide when faced with a power/speed combination, which is one reason teams believe he's best suited to play guard and not be on an island at tackle.

—Awareness on the field is low but could potentially improve with more reps.

—Is all over the place when blocking in space and doesn't play with a controlled, poised base.

OVERALL

Ford is a physically dominating prospect on the offensive line, and where he ultimately lines up in the NFL will depend on the scheme into which he'll play. As a blocker, he has the natural athleticism to fit in a zone scheme but is devastating with his power for a power-gap scheme. Ford should hear his name called in Round 1, but he is a high-risk, high-reward prospect who must clean up his technique or have a tough time in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Jackson