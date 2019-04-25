Devin White NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—Former prep running back who still looks the part with a blazing-fast 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and a 39½" vertical jump. One of the best athletes to come out at linebacker in the last decade.

—Range for days; can get outside the tackle box but also stacks up well against blockers in the middle of the field. Improved his strength and technique to stack-and-shed before the 2018 season.

—Coaches' dream with top-end work ethic, coachability and a competitive streak.

—Agile mover who shows explosiveness coming out of his stance; can easily get outside to crash bubble screens or quick passes.

—Strong enough at 237 pounds to take on blockers in the gap and rock them back on their heels.

—Productive in the SEC, and found ways to shine brightest in big games. Impacts games with tackles, sacks, interceptions and tackles for loss.

—Plays with a mean streak and a belief that the ball belongs to him.

—Can sink in coverage and run with tight ends, backs and receivers.

WEAKNESSES



—Instincts on defense are still being developed; will over run the play or get caught guessing, but has been able to overcome in college due to speed.

—Can stand to play lower when taking on blockers or ball-carriers.

—A high-potential player who has two years of high-end production, but is still raw to the point that he needs more development in terms of read-and-react.

OVERALL



Devin White is the ideal modern NFL linebacker. He can stack up against the run, chase down outside plays, spy mobile quarterbacks or cover the middle of the field on pass plays. With no notable injury history, no off-field issues and elite athleticism, he's one of the safest players in the 2019 draft class.

GRADE: 7.35 (ROUND 1 - TOP-10 PICK)

PRO COMPARISON: Roquan Smith