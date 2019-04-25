Jonah Williams NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who got onto the field as a true freshman at Alabama, playing right tackle before moving to left tackle as a sophomore and junior.

—Smart technician who understands angles and the timing on his punch.

—Smooth mover with exceptional body control and balance that shows up when asked to pull or when kick-sliding in pass protection.

—Body-beautiful blocker whose tape is flawless from a technique standpoint. Balanced, fluid and smooth.

—Can mirror speed-rushers on the edge and is able to cut off the corner with his quickness and a well-timed punch.

—Excellent hand usage when asked to recover or counter a pass-rusher.

—Offers legit power in the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—Small-bodied player (6'4", 302 lbs); most NFL teams believe his future will be at guard or center.

—Can get pushed back and lose contain in the passing game when facing speed-to-power linemen.

—Pro evaluators worried his arm length (33⅝"), combined with his thin frame, isn't good enough to stay at tackle in the NFL.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Williams lands as the top tackle on our draft board, and we believe he could have a long, successful career there. The NFL may ultimately disagree and move him inside to guard or center, and he has the athleticism and football IQ to make that transition flawlessly. Williams is one of the safest picks in the 2019 draft and should have a high-level pro career.

GRADE: 7.20 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Staley