Matt Miller's Final 2019 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 13

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Throughout the last year—after unveiling a 2019 NFL draft board on the last day of the 2018 draft coverage on Bleacher Report—the top 450 players in the country have been watched, tracked, measured, timed and tested. They've been evaluated on and off the field. How are they as players? How are they as people? What injury history do we need to know about?

The resulting information provides the opinions needed to generate a top-400 player big board.

Each player is graded and ranked based on production, athleticism, character, injury history and projected future ability. This, as every NFL team has found, is an inexact science. It's opinion, with biases built in whether the evaluator realizes it or not.

The 2019 draft is a good one—not an all-time great like 2011 but not as bad as 2013—and each team has the opportunity to leave Nashville, Tennessee, with multiple starters.

Here are the top 400-plus players in the 2019 draft, which begins Thursday.