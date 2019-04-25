Garrett Bradbury NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Lance King/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Agile, smooth mover when asked to get to the second level or pull; excellent fit for a zone-blocking scheme thanks to his lateral mobility.

—Experience starting at both left guard and center makes him a possible fit at multiple spots across the offensive line.

—Football IQ is very good; will recognize blitzes and stunts and rarely gets fooled by the defensive line's movement pre- or post-snap.

—Quick hands allow him to snap then shoot his arms to control a head-up defensive tackle; strength in his arms and hands allow him to control blockers well while driving his quick feet.

—Has recovery quickness thanks to loose hips and light feet.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have great size or lower body strength; may be seen as a zone-scheme-only fit at center.

—Can become robotic in his pass sets and must learn to be more creative when countering blockers.

—NFL strength could be a problem when facing nose tackles or 1-technique defenders with better bulk than those he saw in the ACC.

—Overall play power could be better, especially in his lower body.

OVERALL

Bradbury is a safe bet to be a long-term starter in the NFL and should walk into his rookie camp with a starting job in hand. He's an ideal fit in any zone-blocking scheme, and his experience at guard and center make him versatile enough to lock down any of the three interior jobs. He has Pro Bowl potential.

GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jason Kelce