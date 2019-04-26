Rock Ya-Sin NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Tough, physical cornerback who was a two-time high school state wrestling champion.

—Physique is exactly what NFL teams want: strong arms and legs, plus the speed and quickness to keep pace with top-tier pro receivers.

—Feet are natural, and Ya-Sin shows change-of-direction skills to close on the route once he identifies the ball. Closing speed is very good.

—Upside is loved by scouts, who see Ya-Sin as being able to further develop after limited time at a major college program.

—Top-tier tackler who comes downhill in a hurry and hits the receiver with a mean streak.

—Able to play in any scheme and has seen his stock soar as teams realize his potential to play in press-man or zone schemes with room to improve his technique.

WEAKNESSES

—Just one year of starting at Temple after beginning his career at Presbyterian College.

—Technique is very raw, and too often he wins by trying to play physically at the route stem instead of relying on timing and coverage tools.

—Can get caught not trusting his eyes and instincts, which creates a pause in his reaction.

—Not a wrap-up tackler despite good strength, toughness and a wrestling background.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

It is rare for coaches to speak so highly of a player they had for just one year, but that's the case at Temple. Ya-Sin was loved by the Owls staff for his hard work, willingness to improve and toughness. He has some technique to iron out but can be a plug-and-play starter on the outside.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Haden