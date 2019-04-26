Tobias Harris Rumors: Nets, Mavericks, Jazz, Grizzlies Could Target 76ers SF

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Multiple teams are reportedly expected to target Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris in free agency during the offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies could all be in the market for Harris.

Harris was dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sixers this season, and he enjoyed a career year with averages of 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game split between the two franchises.

While the 26-year-old Harris is technically the third offensive option in Philly behind Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler, his production did not drop off much after the trade, with averages of 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with the 76ers.

Harris' arrival gave the Sixers arguably the deepest starting lineup in the NBA with perhaps only the Golden State Warriors rivaling them in that regard.

If Philadelphia makes an effort to re-sign Butler, there likely won't be room for Harris since they could both be in line to land max contracts.

Harris has improved steadily over the past few seasons to the point that he is now a borderline All-Star. He has become so good that he could be the missing piece to the puzzle for the teams Charania reported are interested in signing him.

Both the Nets and Jazz reached the playoffs this season before falling in the first round, the Mavericks are a team on the rise thanks to a talented young core, and the Grizzlies appear to be on the verge of a rebuild if they can't bring in a star or two during the offseason.

Brooklyn earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference this season and gave the Sixers some trouble in the first round. Harris would guard a combo of All-Star D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert, as well as center Jarrett Allen.

The Jazz are another team in need of a supporting star to go along with guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert after falling to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. With the arrival of Harris, Utah could finally be able to compete with the likes of Golden State and the Houston in the West.

There is potential in place for Dallas to be an elite team in the West for many years to come. Guard Luka Doncic is the likely Rookie of the Year this season, and All-Star big Kristaps Porzingis was acquired from the New York Knicks, although he missed all of 2018-19 with a knee injury.

Memphis would seemingly be best served to trade veteran guard Mike Conley, tear it down and build around forward Jaren Jackson Jr., but if they truly believe they can make a playoff run next season, Harris could be a nice fit.

While Harris is not viewed on the same level as elite free agents like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, he is in that next tier of players who can make a big difference in a new locale next season.