Cameron Maybin Traded to Yankees from Indians Amid NY's Rash of Injuries

The New York Yankees added a veteran to their ailing outfield Thursday by acquiring Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Cleveland Indians, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

Maybin tweeted the following regarding the news:

The deal comes after New York placed outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day injured list Thursday with an ankle sprain. New York has 13 players on the IL, including outfielders Frazier, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Maybin had been playing for the Indians' Triple-A affiliate this season.

With so many outfielders on the IL, the Yankees currently only have two full-time outfielders on their active roster in Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman. Utility man Tyler Wade is also capable of playing the outfield.

The 32-year-old Maybin is a journeyman who was released by the San Francisco Giants after hitting just .163 with one RBI and one stolen base in 16 spring training games. In 14 games with the International League's Columbus Clippers, Maybin is hitting .216 with five RBI and one steal.

If Maybin appears in a game for the Yankees, it will mark his eighth different team in 13 MLB seasons. He was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. He went on to play for the Tigers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

Over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Maybin played for four different teams.

He split time between the Marlins and Mariners last season and finished with a .249 batting average, four home runs, 28 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Maybin has hit 10 or more home runs in a season twice, and he has stolen 30 or more bases in a season on two occasions as well, including a career-high 40 with the Padres in 2011.

Due to his versatility and ability to play anywhere in the outfield, Maybin is a good fit for a Yankees team that desperately needs healthy bodies.

Even when some of New York's outfielders return from the IL, Maybin could potentially stick as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, much like he was for the Astros' World Series-winning team in 2017.