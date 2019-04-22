Emmanuel Mudiay Comments on Kevin Durant to Knicks Rumors

John Raoux/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay was asked about the consistent rumors linking Kevin Durant to the team, and Mudiay told SI TV that it wasn't "weird" to deal with the talk throughout the season and that it was "expected."

He continued (h/t Fansided's Rob Wolkenbrod):

"It could get weird for a rookie or a second-year guy. Just because you're not really used to that, but at the same time, that's just what the media is going to do. They're going to try to build up a story, and that's their job. That's what they have to do, so you kind of just have to keep your head down and finish out the season and play every day as if he's not there—which he's not there yet.

"Is that someone New York definitely wants? No doubt, with what he's done in his career. The scorer he is. The type of player he is. The type of person he is. I wouldn't say it's a distraction, but I would say you can't miss it."

The prevailing rumor has been that Durant will sign with the Knicks this offseason and attempt to recruit Kyrie Irving to join him. But there will be plenty of suitors for his services.

The Golden State Warriors will want him back. Both Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and Clippers, will make pitches. The Brooklyn Nets can offer New York and a better young team than the Knicks. The Philadelphia 76ers could perhaps even check in, though that's a long shot.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

He would certainly change the fortunes of a Knicks team that hasn't reached the postseason since the 2012-13 season. He would also be joining a franchise that has been in upheaval for several years, which could convince him to move to a more stable situation.

It's all up in the air for now, but even the current Knicks players are preparing for the possibility.