Lakers Rumors: 'No Indication' LA Will Target Jerry West Post-Magic Johnson Exit

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Jerry West is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, spending his entire Hall of Fame playing career with the team before working as a Lakers coach and an executive from 1976-2000.

Now he's on the rival Los Angeles Clippers, but the Lakers reportedly aren't going to make a push to get him back, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick noted: "Ever since [Clippers owner Steve Ballmer] bought the Clippers for a then-record $2 billion back in May 2014, the former Microsoft CEO has done everything possible to cut into the Lakers’ stranglehold on the local market."

A major part of that effort was, "hiring a Lakers legend in West to be a trusted voice at a time when so many expected him to return to Laker Land (sources say that a similar role with the Lakers was never offered to West back then, and there is no indication that [Lakers owner Jeanie Buss] is attempting to woo him to her side this time around either—despite [Shaquille O'Neal] advocating for such a move recently on TNT)."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.