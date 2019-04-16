Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Rob Pelinka to Discuss Head Coach Job on Friday

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Cleveland. The Hawks won 133-111. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue will reportedly meet with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about the Lakers' head-coaching vacancy in L.A. on Friday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams are the Lakers' primary targets.

L.A.'s head coach job became available last week when the Lakers and Luke Walton mutually parted ways after three seasons without making the playoffs. L.A.'s overall playoff drought now stands at six seasons.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

