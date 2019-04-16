Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Rob Pelinka to Discuss Head Coach Job on Friday

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue will reportedly meet with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about the Lakers' head-coaching vacancy in L.A. on Friday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams are the Lakers' primary targets.

L.A.'s head coach job became available last week when the Lakers and Luke Walton mutually parted ways after three seasons without making the playoffs. L.A.'s overall playoff drought now stands at six seasons.

