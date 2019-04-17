Building the 3-Year Plan for Every NBA Lottery Team

2 of 14

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Lottery teams rarely shape their offseason around a 29-year-old. But if the Charlotte Hornets wanted a future without Kemba Walker, they would have moved him at this trade deadline (or the last one) for assets.

Walker is the Hornets, and they don't want that to change.

"We'll do everything we can to bring him back here," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

If Walker stays, the Hornets can forget about a three-year plan. They'll be racing to cut costs and add talent, both of which might be long-shot propositions before 2020. They should wait out potential bargains this summer, including No. 2 scorer Jeremy Lamb. Charlotte hasn't had financial flexibility in seemingly forever, but it could finally have breathing room next summer.

The Hornets should view any free-agent targets through the win-now lens, but draft night is different. Walker is the only star in Buzz City, and history offers no evidence this team can lure another there without drafting him. In the 2019 draft, it's better to gamble on what Bol Bol, Kevin Porter Jr., Romeo Langford or Sekou Doumbouya might become than add what Brandon Clarke, Cameron Johnson or Grant Williams already are.

If Walker exits, Charlotte immediately shifts to one of the league's longest rebuilding projects. Anything that isn't bolted down should be shopped for picks, prospects and/or salary relief, and the Hornets can spend the next three years throwing as many darts as the draft board as possible to unearth the next Kemba.