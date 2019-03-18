Breaking Down Most Realistic Potential Trades of NBA Offseason

1 of 5

Boston Celtics Receive: Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Boston's 2019 first-round pick, Memphis Grizzlies' 2019 first-round pick (top-eight protection in 2019; top-six protection in 2020; unprotected in 2021)

No offseason trade discussion is complete without an Anthony Davis-to-Boston scenario. Jayson Tatum may be the only reason he's even still in New Orleans.

The Pelicans talked "extensively" with the Celtics about the 21-year-old's availability leading into the deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. No promises were made, but New Orleans didn't hold serve just because. Dealing Davis without giving Boston a chance to empty its war chest never made sense.

Tatum will be up for grabs if push comes to shove. The Pelicans must hope it does. Celtics president Danny Ainge might draw a line in the sand to start off, but Tatum only truly becomes off limits if Boston knows Kyrie Irving (player option) is a goner and doesn't feel Davis will consider sticking around beyond next season.

That worst-case scenario is a real concern. Irving's return isn't considered a sure thing following his "Ask me July 1" about-face, and Davis didn't have Boston on his initial list of preferred destinations (per the New York Times' Marc Stein) before declaring his love for every team outside New Orleans over All-Star Weekend.

Fear of losing both stars cannot dissuade the Celtics. Some think they should wait until free agency plays out before striking, but flipping the order of operations has its advantages. They'll have a hold on Irving's leanings before July 1, and landing a top-five player is a great way to change his mind if he has one foot out the door.

Harder questions arise for the Celtics while fleshing out the package around Tatum. Marcus Smart is a given for salary-matching purposes. Things get iffy after him. Do they include all three of Jaylen Brown, Memphis' pick and this year's Sacramento Kings selection? New Orleans will push for the whole shebang. Boston needs to resist.

Attaching the Celtics' own first to the Grizzlies' pick is a good middle ground if both Brown and Tatum are headed to the Pelicans. No other team is flat-out beating this offer. That's Boston leverage. If New Orleans wants more draft equity, the proposed deal can be reworked to leave Brown in Beantown.