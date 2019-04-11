Report: J.B. Bickerstaff Fired as Grizzlies HC; GM Chris Wallace Reassigned

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and reassigned general manager Chris Wallace and vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger within the organization Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wallace will take on a scouting role with the Grizzlies, while Hollinger will take a "senior advisory" role.

Bickerstaff, 40, went 48-97 as the Grizzlies' head coach after taking over for David Fizdale 19 games into the 2017-18 season.

Wallace conducted exit interviews with reporters earlier Thursday and said Bickerstaff would be retained. He seemed to be under the impression he would return next season as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

