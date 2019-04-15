The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

0 of 9

The clean slates offered in the NBA playoffs are invitations to bathe in optimism.

We're not falling into that trap here.

Our glasses are three-quarters empty, and we're gladly dashing dreams across the basketball landscape.

Sure, if you get creative enough, you can probably manufacture an absolute-best-case-scenario championship path for all 16 teams in the real Big Dance. But let's be honest—the playoffs will end in disappointment for 15 outfits. You don't have to dig too deep to find where most postseason runs can go awry.

We're finding the vulnerabilities of each title contender—a term we'll generously expand to teams other than just the Golden State Warriors. Any squad FiveThirtyEight projects as having at least a 1 percent chance of advancing to the NBA Finals makes our cut here.

Got it? Good.

Let the bubble-bursting commence.