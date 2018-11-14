Report: Draymond Green Said 'Who the F--k You Talking To?' to Kevin Durant

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Reported details from the recent locker room argument between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant emerged Wednesday.

Green lost control of the basketball and was unable to get a shot off at the end of regulation against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. That led to an exchange of words between Green and Durant on the sidelines, and the Warriors went on to lose the game 121-116 in overtime.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green said, "Who the f--k you talking to?" in response to KD's chiding.

Green reportedly "took exception" to the way Durant spoke to him and wasn't a fan of his talking to him "as if he were a scrub."

He reportedly called Durant a "b---h" several times as well, which contributed to the Warriors' decision to suspend Green for Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Green "accused Durant of making the whole season about him even though he was going to leave after this season." And Green took issue with the way Durant has handled his impending free agency.

Some inside the Golden State locker room told Thompson they felt Durant could make his free agency less of a story by talking positively about the Warriors organization or simply rejecting questions on the subject.

Thompson added that Durant's teammates don't want to engage in a "Please Stay, KD" tour, but the fact that Green was suspended suggests the Warriors may be trying to get on Durant's good side.

Both Green and Durant have been key parts of Golden State's success, as Green is a three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year, while Durant is the reigning two-time Finals MVP.

Despite the apparent issues between two of the Warriors' top players, the team is still enjoying another dominant season at 12-3.