Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Dominate Clippers in Game 1

Stephen Curry posted 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors beat the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers 121-104 on Saturday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Oracle Arena.

Curry also broke former NBA guard Ray Allen's record for the most three-point field goals in NBA playoff history after making eight on Saturday for a career total of 386. He also set a career-high on the glass.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant added 23 points and four rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench, and Lou Williams contributed 25 points and nine assists.

Golden State will host Los Angeles for Game 2 on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

