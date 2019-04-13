Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Dominate Clippers in Game 1

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 13: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors high five during Game One of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers on April 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Stephen Curry posted 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors beat the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers 121-104 on Saturday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Oracle Arena.

Curry also broke former NBA guard Ray Allen's record for the most three-point field goals in NBA playoff history after making eight on Saturday for a career total of 386. He also set a career-high on the glass.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant added 23 points and four rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench, and Lou Williams contributed 25 points and nine assists.

       

What's Next?

Golden State will host Los Angeles for Game 2 on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Latest Game 1 Failure Hasn't Doomed Lowry Yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Game 1 Failure Hasn't Doomed Lowry Yet

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Cousins Says He Has More Haters Now in 'Resurgence' Documentary

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Cousins Says He Has More Haters Now in 'Resurgence' Documentary

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LAL to Meet with Ty Lue, Monty Williams for HC Job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAL to Meet with Ty Lue, Monty Williams for HC Job

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    JoJo Explains Why He Checked Phone

    Embiid says he checked phone because Amir Johnson's daughter was sick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JoJo Explains Why He Checked Phone

    Embiid says he checked phone because Amir Johnson's daughter was sick

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report