Dwyane Wade: Miami Is 'Forever Going to Be My Home' After Final Home Game

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) trades jerseys with Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) after Wade's final NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade scored 30 points in the final home game of his NBA career Tuesday, he discussed his love for the city of Miami.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, Wade said:

"It's meant everything. To be able to come here and be embraced, to find a home, to be able to grow. I think that's the one thing. When I was on the court early on and Stan [Van Gundy] let me grow, as a player, to whether it was mistakes I made in life to whatever it was, this city has allowed me to grow.

"I hope they are proud of what they have helped me become. This city means everything to me. It's forever, forever, forever going to be my home."

The Heat were eliminated from playoff contention, but the retiring Wade left AmericanAirlines Arena on a high note as the game's leading scorer in a 122-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

                            

