Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson Unlikely to Sign in LA

There is reportedly a belief within the NBA that the Los Angeles Lakers will fail to sign Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson in free agency this offseason.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, a league source deemed it unlikely that Durant, Leonard or Thompson will join the Lakers and suggested that L.A. will be "second or third" on the aforementioned players' wish lists.

With one game left to play this season, the Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference at 37-44 despite LeBron James' offseason arrival.

               

