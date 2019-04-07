WWE WrestleMania 35 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 35 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardApril 7, 2019
Everything WWE has been doing for the past few months has all been leading to Sunday as the WWE roster heads to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35.
The card for this event is stacked with a staggering 15 matches. Every main roster title is on the line in addition to several non-title bouts.
Here is everything you need to know about the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Here is a look at the card for WrestleMania 35, according to WWE.com:
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships)
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)
- Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)
- Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- The Usos vs. The Bar vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- The Revival vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
PPV Live Stream
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching WrestleMania 35 on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV
- Windows 10 devices
- TiVo
Kickoff Live Stream
WrestleMania will have an extended two -hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Pheed
- Google Plus
Other WrestleMania Thoughts
WrestleMania weekend has already been awesome and we haven't even gotten to the actual 'Mania portion of the weekend yet.
NXT TakeOver was amazing on Friday, so as usual, the main roster has a tall task ahead of it to outperform the developmental system.
This show has three main events, but the headliners will be Lynch, Charlotte and Rousey in a match that will see at least one women's title change hands, if not both.
The Man has been on an epic journey since SummerSlam and Sunday is when it all comes together. She will either leave with two new belts or this will be what kills her momentum.
Kingston has been on an equally incredible journey that began when he replaced Mustafa Ali in a Gauntlet match at the last minute and ended up lasting over an hour.
His path to the WWE title was long and winding, but The New Day member will likely leave New Jersey as WWE champion because if he doesn't, the WWE Universe will not let the company forget about it.
The rest of the card has the potential to make this either the best or worst WrestleMania in history. It all depends on how management books each decision and how well the main roster performs after seeing what the NXT roster is capable of on Friday.
With every title on the line, the landscape of WWE could look a lot different on Monday. Let's hope WWE makes the right decisions and delivers a 'Mania that is memorable for all the right reasons.
