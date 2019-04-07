WWE WrestleMania 35 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Everything WWE has been doing for the past few months has all been leading to Sunday as the WWE roster heads to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35.

The card for this event is stacked with a staggering 15 matches. Every main roster title is on the line in addition to several non-title bouts.

Here is everything you need to know about the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Here is a look at the card for WrestleMania 35, according to WWE.com:

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships)

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton



Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya (Women's Tag Team Championships)

The Usos vs. The Bar vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

The Revival vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching WrestleMania 35 on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

TiVo

Kickoff Live Stream