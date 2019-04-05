Fantasy Booking Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins and Top WWE WrestleMania 35 Matches

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

It's almost time for the 2019 edition of wrestling's biggest show, and the WWE Universe has already started fantasy booking preferred outcomes for WrestleMania 35 and beyond.

With marquee matches booked for the most important championships in the company, wrestling fans have plenty to be excited about. Top names such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston could be walking out of New York City as the new titleholders.

Here are the best fantasy booking scenarios for the top three matches at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar has become synonymous with the Universal Championship as the only two-time champion and the man who has held it longest, but Rollins is the right Superstar to take the belt and carry Raw into the future.

The Beast has worked a reduced schedule since he returned, and while his run with the championship has helped build its credibility, it's time for the title to be on Raw programming every week.

Rollins needs to be the red brand's workhorse champion.

At WrestleMania, Lesnar should treat Rollins just as he did AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor by tossing him around the ring and utterly manhandling his opponent. With the Beast Slayer looking to overcome the odds as the underdog babyface, the majority of the match will be Rollins selling a lopsided beatdown.

Eventually, Rollins will get the upper hand on Lesnar—who is an underrated seller—and The Beast will put over The Beast Slayer as the new Universal champion in an unforgettable moment.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

While the build was lackluster at times, the Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women's titles will main-event the show and has the potential to be the best match of the weekend.

With that said, Lynch must walk out of New York City as the dual champion.

For Rousey, WWE needs to let her look like the bonafide badass she is by booking her to beat up Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the early portion of the match. Flair and Lynch should then team up temporarily to put the former UFC champion out of commission with a brutal table spot.

Rousey being knocked out would give her an excuse for a rematch after not being pinned or submitted

With Lynch and Flair going one-on-one, Lynch should eventually get the upper hand and force the Queen to tap out to an armbar. After winning in the main event of WrestleMania, Lynch should unify the belts and become the undisputed women's champion.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Of all the matches on the WrestleMania 35 card, the bout with the most intriguing storyline coming into the show is the WWE Championship battle between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston.

Just as WWE was forced to make the right call at WrestleMania 30 by putting the title on Bryan, the company must follow through and reward Kingston for the support he has received from wrestling fans.

It's a New Day, and Kofi deserves to be WWE champion.

Bryan and Kingston have the in-ring storytelling ability to make their match one of the best from a jam-packed WrestleMania weekend. With ample time to put on an in-ring masterpiece and the possibility of history being made if Kingston wins, this bout has the potential to be a Match of the Year contender.

Look for Bryan and Kingston to steal the show from both an in-ring and storytelling perspective.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).