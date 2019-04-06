Becky Lynch Wins Royal Rumble and Best Moments from the Road to WrestleMania 35

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania 35 has been unpredictable and full of twists and turns that few could have imagined.

It has featured fan favorites finally receiving the opportunities they have long deserved, phenomenal promos from some of the best talkers in the industry and championship wins that have set the stage for colossal showdowns.

In many ways, it has been a Road to WrestleMania for the fans, with their chosen ones leaping to the forefront of the product in high-profile matches that will live forever in the annals of wrestling's Showcase of the Immortals.

It is no surprise, then, that those Superstars are prominently featured in these 10 best moments from the long journey to Sunday's event.