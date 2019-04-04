5 Possible Options for John Cena's Role at WWE WrestleMania 2019

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Last year, it was teased that The Undertaker was coming out to confront Cena, only for it to be Elias. This led to the 16-time world champion casting him aside with an Attitude Adjustment before The Phenom made his appearance.

One of the strongest cases for what WWE might have planned for Cena this year is that the reverse could happen.

It would be payback for WrestleMania 34 and a means for Cena to do something physical without taking on too much, but it would also be incredibly underwhelming.

That segment last year wasn't so memorable that people are clamoring to see a repeat of it, as it was swept aside moments after it had even happened because The Undertaker's presence was significantly more important.

It's nothing we haven't already seen multiple other times too. Cena has interrupted Elias on numerous occasions over the past year or so, and there's nothing special about it.

We all know Elias is going to be interrupted by someone because it happens nearly every single time he's out in the ring, and for this segment to just be an opportunity for Cena to do his Five Moves of Doom and play his music will just be a waste of time.