Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 2019

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch

Q: Whoever wins this match will leave with both titles. Should they be unified or should WWE have the champion defend them separately?

I would rather see them defended separately just because of the storyline possibilities it would create. We could see the champion forced to defend both titles on the same night in two different matches, creating some interesting scenarios in the process.

Imagine Lynch having to fight through Asuka in one match and then having to fight someone like Natalya later in the show. It would make her look like more of a badass champion before she eventually loses one of the belts.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Q: If WWE was going to break up The New Day during the upcoming Superstar Shake-up, which Superstar should go solo and which two should remain a tag team?

Big E and Woods have the classic big man/little man combination that works so well in tag teams. Kingston has proved he can be a main event star on his own during the buildup to 'Mania, so he would be the safest as a solo act. However, breaking up The New Day would be a mistake as they are one of the only acts WWE can send out to get an angry crowd to calm down.

Boss n Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya

Q: We have seen Beth Phoenix, Lita and Trish Stratus compete in recent years. What other former women’s wrestler would you like to see return for one more run? Why them?

Victoria is one of the most underrated talents to ever work in the women's division and it would be great to see her return for a match or two. She competed in multiple eras and had some great contests with some of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. It would be awesome to see her mix it up with someone like Ruby Riott or Sasha Banks.