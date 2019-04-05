Predicting Dean Ambrose's WrestleMania 35 Role and Future with WWE

Credit: WWE.com

Dean Ambrose has been a hot topic of conversation among fans since WWE announced earlier this year that he intended on departing the promotion once his contract expires in April.

Based on his quick elimination from the Royal Rumble match and uninspiring performances against EC3 and on McIntyre, it looked like he had already mentally checked out and was counting down the days until he could declare himself a free agent.

Then, of course, The Shield reunited following Roman Reigns' return to the ring in March, and everything changed for Ambrose. He reverted back to being a babyface and rekindled his friendship with Reigns and Seth Rollins, though he is still without a match at WrestleMania 35 as of this writing.

Ambrose was last seen on WWE TV eating defeat at the hands of McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw. The bout itself was hardly worth writing home about, but the obscene amount of punishment McIntyre inflicted on Ambrose throughout seemed to suggest that The Lunatic Fringe is indeed done with WWE.

Of course, the Ambrose character deserves a better sendoff from Raw than that and is bound to appear at WrestleMania in some form or fashion. The card is basically set in stone by this point, but there's nothing stopping him from accompanying Reigns to the ring when he faces McIntyre and aiding him to victory.

That would be the most predictable path for WWE to take with Ambrose, but not necessarily a bad one. A majority of fans would be into seeing Ambrose and Reigns ride high as a unit until the time comes for Ambrose to leave, but surely the company can book a better scenario for him at the event.

Credit: WWE.com

Reigns beating McIntyre may be logical, but a win for The Scottish Psychopath would make matters more interesting for everyone involved in the angle. Not only would it further drive a wedge between Reigns and Ambrose (assuming Ambrose factors into the finish somehow), that would set up McIntyre to challenge for the Universal Championship coming out of WrestleMania.

An Ambrose vs. Reigns rivalry has been in the works for years. When Ambrose first expressed interest in departing the promotion it appeared that feud would forever remain a fantasy for fans.

That would be the perfect program for Ambrose to end his WWE tenure with, assuming he sticks to his guns and doesn't sign a new deal later this month.

It should be noted that Ambrose leaving is far from a lock and should be considered a rumor for now, despite WWE publicly commenting on the matter back in January. It's possible he's had a change of heart since then and decided to stick around beyond April after all.

Of course, that won't become clear for a while, but it's much more likely that he'll explore other endeavors once his contract comes due. The wrestling world is booming with opportunities at the moment and Ambrose can be a valuable asset to any company he joins, but who's to say he isn't looking to take an infinite break from the industry this summer?

Regardless of what Ambrose's future with WWE holds, it's imperative he make his presence felt on Sunday night at WrestleMania 35 to ensure he goes out with a bang and not a whimper.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.