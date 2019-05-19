Report: Trajan Langdon Hired as Pelicans GM Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly found their next general manager.

New Orleans hired Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to work under president of basketball operations David Griffin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Scott Kushner of The Advocate noted the Nets assistant general manager "built his reputation as a scout with the Spurs and Cavaliers before joining general manager Sean Marks' staff in Brooklyn in 2016, where the Nets have taken the league by surprise."

Langdon also played for the Cavaliers during a brief NBA career. He and Griffin have a relationship dating back to their time in Cleveland.

Griffin was named the Pelicans' president of basketball operations last month. Langton and Griffin will work together during one of the most important periods in Pelicans franchise history.

Anthony Davis requested a trade and made it known he did not plan on re-signing with the team long term, although the Pelicans elected against moving him during the season. The will-they-or-won't-they trade to the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the NBA news cycle for weeks.

Charania cited a Pelicans source in March who said the Purple and Gold were leaking trade offers to the media. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Jump the Pelicans were not seriously considering Los Angeles' trade offers to pay it back for perceived tampering.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported owner Gayle Benson said she wanted to completely "overhaul" the organization after Davis left the arena with an injury during a game.

Former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was unable to right the ship in 2018-19 and found middling success during his tenure after the then-New Orleans Hornets hired him in 2010. The team made the playoffs three times and won just one series in total under his watch.

He also oversaw the 2011 Chris Paul trade that was originally going to send him to the Los Angeles Lakers but resulted in him being shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers when the NBA stopped the original deal. He was also unable to build a consistent winner around Davis after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012.

While it's likely Griffin and Langton will have to trade Davis this summer, they were given incredible leverage when they won the 2019 draft lottery. The Pelicans will have a ready-made star to replace Davis in Zion Williamson, the presumed No. 1 overall pick.

Langdon, meanwhile, will continue developing his reputation as one of basketball's rising front-office stars while learning under Griffin.