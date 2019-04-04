Imagining Every NBA Team's 2019 Draft Whiteboard

1 of 24

Projected Pick: No. 1

Odds to Win No. 1 Pick: 14.0 percent

Target A: Duke's Zion Williamson

The franchise could turn around quickly if it adds Williamson and maintains cap flexibility to shop for star free agents.

If the Knicks win the lottery, the only question for president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry will be whether to offer the No. 1 pick in a deal for Anthony Davis.

Acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans standout with a package centered around Williamson would leave room for one other star. Conversely, the Knicks could potentially wind up with three by drafting and keeping Williamson, then signing two others such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

No. 2 Overall: Duke's RJ Barrett versus Murray State's Ja Morant

The Knicks' evaluation on Morant will be interesting. They just traded for Dennis Smith Jr. and presumably have their sights set on Irving in free agency. As wings, Barrett and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver would create more flexibility during a rebuild.

But the Knicks could also determine that Morant is the best player available at No. 2. Drafting him likely means having to trade Smith or slot him as a backup to the incoming rookie.

An early guess has the Knicks favoring the 18-year-old Barrett who just averaged 22.6 points as a freshman (though Morant is No. 2 on Bleacher Report's big board). He has the alpha-dog mentality to work as a top option in case the front office fails to add stars in free agency. The ideal situation for his development would have him starting as a No. 3 option behind proven veteran scorers.

No. 4 Overall: Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver

Culver has started to look like a fine backup plan if the Knicks fall outside the top three. His game doesn't scream upside like Williamson's or Morant's, but he's arguably more well-rounded than Barrett in terms of shot-creation, passing and defense. His evolution from freshman role player to leading scorer for Final Four-bound Texas Tech should have pushed him into the top five on draft boards across the league.

No. 5 Overall: Virginia's De'Andre Hunter versus Duke's Cam Reddish

With the worst record in the league, the Knicks can't fall past No. 5. In this worst-case scenario, they'll likely choose between Hunter and Reddish—three-and-D wings/forwards with role-player skill sets to support any potential stars the team may sign.